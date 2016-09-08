Bengals host Provincial Peewee Select tournament

September 8, 2016 · 0 Comments

Orangeville finishes season with good showing

Peewee Select teams from across the Province came to Orangeville over the Labour Day weekend to compete in the Provincial championships hosted by the Orangeville Bengals.

Games were all played at the north and south diamonds at Rotary Park and at the nearby Idlewylde diamond.

The tournament got underway on Friday night and continued to the championship final on Sunday.

Peewee players are all born in 2003 / 04.

There were 12 championship teams entered in the tournament from as far away as North Bay and London.

The Bengals came to the tournament as not only the host team, but as League champions.

“We won the York Simcoe Baseball Association championship,” said Bengals coach Mike Gagnon. “Teams had to qualify by winning a tournament or a playoff.”

The Bengals had a stellar season going 14-2 for the regular season.

Including tournament play, the squad was 31-7-1 as of Saturday afternoon.

Gagnon said the team’s strengths include hitting, and the fact that the Bengals have eight players on the team who can pitch.

With pitch limits strictly enforced, the limit is 80 pitches for a game.

There is a 55 pitch limit for a player who is scheduled to pitch the next day. If more than 55 pitches are thrown, the player is not eligible to pitch either in another game that day or the next day.

The Bengals lost their first game of the tournament but returned on Saturday to take an 11-1 win over North York at the Idlewylde diamond.

Ryan Pelton hit a home run early in the game.

The game ended with another home run when Noah MacDonald blasted one over the right field fence.

At the end of the weekend, the Oakville Whitecaps came out on top as the number one team in the Province.

The London Tincaps came in second place followed by the Beaver Valley River Rats and the Brampton Royals.

The Bengals ended the tournament with a fifth place finish out of 12 teams entered.

Readers Comments (0)