Fall Fairs in Dufferin-Caledon

September 1, 2016 · 0 Comments

Fall means two things to me – back to school and fall fairs in Dufferin-Caledon! Fall fairs are a great opportunity for everyone to celebrate our province’s proud agricultural community to showcase their hard work. Dufferin-Caledon is home to a number of fall fairs, and our local agricultural societies have been busy getting ready for opening day.

From September 2nd to the 4th, the Orangeville Agricultural Society; competitors, exhibitors and the midway are ready to welcome visitors to its 162nd fall fair with this year’s homage to sunflowers. Getting to the fair is easy with a free bus ride leaving from convenient locations throughout Orangeville. Visit the website to check for locations and time: http://oaseventcentre.ca/orangeville-agricultural-society/free-bus-schedule-and-route. There are many activities and events for individuals and families to enjoy, including: demolition derby, livestock shows, live music, agricultural displays, children’s crafts and home craft displays.

The 149th Shelburne Fall Fair will be taking place the weekend of September 16th to the 18th. Dig out your rain boots because this year’s theme is Country Roots and Rubber Boots! There will be local musical talent, street artists and more! The Shelburne District Agricultural Society volunteers have put together a fantastic weekend at the fairgrounds and is jam-packed with activities for the whole family, including: lawn tractor races, shows for dogs, cattle, horses and sheep, an obstacle course, exhibits and much more! For more information, please visit their website at: www.shelburnefair.com.

The Brampton Fall Fair, from September 15th to the 18th, is celebrating Honey-Bees and Apple Trees in its 163rd year. There is quite a buzz about this year’s fair, held at the Region of Peel Agricultural Society Fairgrounds at 12942 Heart Lake Road in Caledon. Drop by with the family for a fantastic family outing. Stay for the Brampton’s Got Talent contest, or take in the demolition derby. For more information on this fair, please visit: www.bramptonfair.com.

Grand Valley is holding the 144th fair from September 23rd to the 25th and is also recognizing bees in its theme of Butterflies and Honey-Bees. This year will surely be a great time for the whole family with events including; midway rides, truck and tractor pull, a kiddie pedal tractor pull and pet show. To find out more, please check out their fun and interactive website at: http://grandvalleyfallfair.ca.

Sharing the weekend of Sep 23rd to the 25th is the Bolton Fall Fair. The Albion and Bolton Agricultural Society and volunteers have planned a busy weekend in their 158th edition with a focus on Sew It, Grow It, Show It. The official opening is on Friday at 6:30pm, but the midway is open to visitors on Thursday Sep 22nd, for Toonie night. More information can be found at: http://boltontractorpull.ca/bolton-fall-fair.

No matter where you live in Dufferin-Caledon, there is a local fall fair for you to take your family and celebrate autumn.

