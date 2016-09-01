Mono has 29-point backup plan if NEC allows water-skiing bid

September 1, 2016

While maintaining his client’s opposition to having any water-skiing competitions in a worked-out gravel pit, the Town of Mono’s lawyer has come up with a list of 29 requirements if the Niagara Escarpment Commission allows the events.

Although many of the requirements would simply set rules owners Dr. Cliff Singer and wife Judy have already said they would follow, including having no more than four events each summer, admitting no more than 40 cars and never having more than one inboard motor boat in operation, some go much farther.

The list includes a requirement that the Singers, as applicant, hire “a qualified acoustic engineer to carry out a noise study” at the first competition; tell “its neighbours” (undefined) by March 31 the proposed dates, and “consult with its neighbours taking into account any concerns they may have regarding the scheduling.”

Perhaps the most unusual requirement proposed by the Town lawyer is that none of the competitions take place on a holiday weekend, “in order to minimize traffic congestion.”

The only access to the lake on the 204-acre property is from Airport Road, Dufferin Road 18.

Scott Burns, Dufferin’s Public Works director, told the Citizen Wednesday, “We don’t typically perform traffic counts over weekends, but have done so in a some areas this year.”

He said the counts over July’s Canada Day weekend yielded the following results: Friday (July 1), 8,466 vehicles; Saturday, 9,068 vehicles. Sunday, 11,695 vehicles.

Another of the proposed requirements reads: “Prior to any water skiing events the applicant shall satisfy the Town of Mono that the following matters have been addressed: (a) insurance of a minimum of $5,000,000 is in place to the satisfaction of the Town Treasurer and Town Solicitor; (b) that arrangements have been made for a non-competitor EMS person with certification in first aid and CPR to be on site; (c) emergency first responders are available; and, (d) that all public health issues have been addressed to the satisfaction of the Town of Mono. In order to facilitate this process, the applicant shall annually provide to the Town of Mono the schedule of the waterski events on or before March 31st of each calendar year, together with the necessary documentation, and shall not hold any waterskiing event in the season until the Town of Mono advises that it is satisfied that this condition has been met and that condition No. 10 has also been met.”

Condition 10 reads: “Prior to the water skiing events the applicant shall obtain a Special Event Permit from the Town of Mono as required by Town Council.”

