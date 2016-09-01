Ride Day for area Kindergartners a success

September 1, 2016 · 0 Comments

Almost 100 people attended the Annual Kindergarten Ride Day at Mono-Amaranth Public School, held Tuesday by Wellington-Dufferin Student Transportation Services.

Parents and guardians with children entering Junior or Senior Kindergarten were invited to come and see the buses, meet the drivers and go for a ride.

For many, this is their first time on a bus. Kelly Horsley, a driver with First Student Canada for over 10 years, said she has met many students who have never been on a bus. “This bus is huge!” was the most common phrase she heard throughout the morning.

“Seeing the look on their faces when they walk up to the bus and get on it is priceless. They’re excited and nervous all at the same time. The size of the bus is what gets a lot of the students,” Ms. Horsley said of the ride day.

The purpose of the Annual Kindergarten Ride Day is to have the students become more comfortable with the bus and the procedures.

“We tell them why it’s important to line up away for the road when you’re waiting for the bus, only one person gets on the bus at a time, and we teach them to sit with their backs to the seat,” said Ms. Horsley.

The ride day was offered for all eligible Upper Grand District School Board students. “It’s a fun way to get the students comfortable on a bus going to school,” said Heather Loney, communications and community engagement officer at the school board.

“JK students have a lot of questions. They’re excited for their first day,” she said. “The ride is a great way for the students and family to get introduced to the bus ride.”

For any further information about transportation for this upcoming school year, visit findmyschool.ca or drop by your school during business hours, excluding holidays.

