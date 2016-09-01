Police renew appeal to public to help solve Varaschin murder

It was six years ago this Tuesday that the blood-stained Toyota Corolla owned by Sonia Varaschin was discovered in an alley behind the Orangeville town hall.

Last month, Sonia would have celebrated her 48th birthday. Instead, her birthday was a day her family and friends will sadly just ‘remember’.

A news release sent out by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Orangeville Police Service remarks: “There was no celebration; but as they did pause to remember, they no doubt remembered the way that she met her untimely death and the fact that the person or persons responsible have not been identified and held accountable for their actions.”

Sonia was last seen alive on August 29, 2010. When her car was spotted, police went to her Spring Street townhouse to commence an investigation that continues to this day.

On the morning of Sunday September 5, OPP after discovering human remains near Beechgrove Sideroad and Mountainview Road in the Town of Caledon. A post mortem examination positively identified the remains as Sonia’s and her death was ruled a homicide.

Sonia’s murder has been the subject of news conferences, media releases, public appeals, an investigative summit and even a $50 000 reward that remains in place today. Police say they have received and thoroughly investigated over 1,000 tips from the public and tips continue to be regularly received.

“For the past six years, a dedicated and committed team of investigators from both the Orangeville Police Service (OPS) and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue to work on this case, currently under the direction of Detective Inspector Shawn Glassford of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB),” the release said.

“Since day one, investigators have repeatedly stated that a member of the public has the key piece of information that the detectives need to help solve this case. If you are this person and have lived with this information and have not yet contacted the police, then now is the time to make that call. The information that you possess may in fact help to identify the person or persons responsible for the murder of Sonia Varaschin.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Orangeville Police Service tip line at (519) 941-2522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous.

Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.

