Orangeville Police nominated Business of the Year

September 1, 2016 · 0 Comments

Marking the first time this has happened, the Orangeville Police Service (OPS) has been nominated for the Business of the Year Award in the 2016 Business Excellence Awards, hosted by the Dufferin Board of Trade.

“This has never happened in the history of the Orangeville Police Service, that we have been recognized for such a prestigious honour,” said Chief Wayne Kalinski in an interview late last week. “What it means is the community has obviously seen a change in the police service. We are up to that challenge, and we want to continue to deliver the kinds of services residents expect from us at a reasonable cost.”

The Business of the Year designation is awarded to businesses that have made noteworthy accomplishments and longstanding contributions to Dufferin County. They are businesses with a significant amount of community involvement and regularly demonstrate best business practices.

The business is heralded as a leader amidst other Dufferin businesses, and must have more than 10 employees.

“As an organization, we are very appreciative of this nomination,” said Chief Kalinski. “We were quite shocked that we would be nominated, and were very pleased. It shows that our commitment to the community is paying off in dividends.”

Since Chief Kalinski came on board to lead the Orangeville Police Service, both public opinion and the way the service performs has changed significantly. Along with creating a greater community presence, Chief Kalinski has introduced a business plan, helped create a 0% increase on its 2015 budget, and improved the Town/Police relationship.

One of the largest focal points of Chief Kalinski’s leadership has been community. Under his leadership, the OPS has become a community-focused team that strives to provide the highest possible quality of policing to the citizens of Orangeville. This is done through professionalism, integrity, and accountability, with a collective commitment to continuing to have thriving community partnerships.

“Every member of the Orangeville Police takes pride in their work, and we’re all talking about it,” said Chief Kalinski.” We haven’t been known to be recognized in our community, and this is huge for us. I think it’s because we are so focused on our community and doing the right thing for the right reasons.”

Their commitment to the community has definitely made an impact, leading them to receive a nomination for the Community Pillar Award as well.

This particular award recognizes a non-profit or charitable organization that has made an outstanding contribution to the social, cultural, or economic well-being of Dufferin County. Those nominated for this category are also described as delivering outstanding service to their beneficiaries, communicating a well-articulated vision and mission to support a strong, viable community, and focuses on Dufferin County.

“Whether it’s being visible in our community, showing fiscal responsibility, or taking pride in our work, that is a big part of the Orangeville Police Service,” added Chief Kalinski. “This attitude and direction has shown some tremendous dividends, not just in the nominations for these awards, but in the community and through public opinion as well.”

Although they will have to wait until the end of October to find out whether they will receive the awards, Chief Kalinski feels they have a lot to be thrilled about in simply receiving the nomination. Although his resolve to provide the kind of service Orangeville can be proud of has never wavered, these awards have helped reaffirm that they are on the right track.

“As the Chief of the Orangeville Police Service, our commitment is to ensure public safety, and to continue doing that in the manner in which we are doing it,” said Chief Kalinski. “I’m very proud of the men and women of the Orangeville Police.”

The Dufferin Board of Trade 2016 Business Excellence Awards Gala will be held on October 27 at the Best Western PLUS Inn and Suites in Orangeville.

