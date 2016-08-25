Criminal negligence?

HOPEFULLY, DUFFERIN-CALEDON MPP Sylvia Jones will be able to get someone in Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation to explain why the ministry has no plan to widen Highway 10 north of Camilla.

The few statistics obtained by The Citizen from the ministry’s West Region in London show what anyone using the road has long known: that the two lanes are badly overloaded, and the intersections are incredibly dangerous for lack of turning lanes.

Now we finally have statistics proving that the highway between Camilla and Primrose carried far more traffic in 2013 than the newly four-laned road south of Camilla had in 1994 – likely five years after MTO decided on the widening, and a year when we still had a freight railway between Orangeville and Owen Sound.

As we see it, as fatalities occur on this lethal roadway, the far-off MTO office should be adjudged criminally negligent for its obstinate refusal to commit to including the widening in its five-year plan and to immediately install turning lanes at all the intersections.

