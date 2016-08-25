Lounge at Headwaters gardens dedicated to retiring CEO

A portion of the Friendship Gardens at Headwaters Health Care Centre (Headwaters), known as the Fountain Gardens Lounge, was dedicated last week to Liz Ruegg, the hospital’s retiring president and CEO.

“I feel honoured to have the Fountain Gardens Lounge dedicated to me,” said Ms. Ruegg. “It has truly been a privilege to work alongside a wonderful team of people who are passionate about helping patients and their families, and who have devoted their time, talents and energy every day to provide quality health care in beautiful and serene surroundings.”

Ms. Ruegg, who will be retiring this Friday, August 26, has spent 10 years at Headwaters, including the last five years as President and CEO.

During her time at Headwaters she has helped to build innovative strategic partnerships across the region to enhance cancer care, dialysis, mental health and other much-needed specialty services at the hospital.

Her strategic leadership with the Central West Local Health Integration Network (LHIN) has also helped transform health care services in Shelburne by bringing together local health care providers and community organizations to form the Shelburne Centre for Health, ensuring area residents continue to receive the vital care they need in the community.

“As President and CEO, Liz Ruegg has been an incredible supporter of the Friendship Gardens and their purpose of creating a welcoming and special space that enables staff and physicians to do their best work and promotes healing for our patients” said Lynn Sinclair-Smith, the lead organizer and fundraiser of the Friendship Gardens. “Liz has always focused on quality, patient-centered care and the vision of an Exceptional Experience Every Time. We wanted to honour her strong leadership and many contributions by dedicating one of the Gardens in her name.”

Currently, the greenery consists of 10 different gardens with over 450 trees.

“Liz’s sincerity, compassion and untiring commitment for providing safe, quality health care to the community has been inspirational. It truly has been a great pleasure working with her,” said Headwaters board chair Louise H. Kindree. “We thank Liz for her many years of dedicated service to Headwaters and to the community, and wish her all the very best.”

Donna Clark will assume the role of Interim President and CEO of Headwaters, effective August 27. A seasoned leader with a clinical background as a Registered Nurse, Donna was appointed to her current role as Headwaters’ Chief Nursing Executive and Vice President, Patient Services in 2012.

