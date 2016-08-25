Local Cadet wins St. George Medal

August 25, 2016

Cadet Warrant Officer Laura Godin of RCACC 1849 in Orangeville has won the St. George Medal for excellence in the role of a staff cadet over the past six weeks.

Laura’s six weeks at Blackdown Cadet Training Centre were focused on the leadership and mentorship of cadets in her role as a staff cadet.

Blackdown is the largest Cadet Training Centre in Canada, taking in 3300 cadets this summer alone, and is “home of Canada’s finest,” said Commanding Officer Lieutenant-Colonel Jack Kelly.

The cadet summer training program offers youth between the ages of 12-18 a unique, one of a kind opportunity to take up challenges, acquire new experiences while at the same time encouraging team spirit, mutual assistance, comradeship, and physical fitness in a safe and fulfilling climate.

To keep up to date with cadet training at Blackdown, visit the Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/cstcblackdown.

The 1849 Lorne Scots Royal Canadian Army Cadets meet throughout the year at the Orangeville District Secondary School on Wednesday nights.

