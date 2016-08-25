General News

Local Cadet wins St. George Medal

August 25, 2016   ·   0 Comments

Cadet Warrant Officer Laura Godin of RCACC 1849 in Orangeville has won the St. George Medal for excellence in the role of a staff cadet over the past six weeks.

Laura’s six weeks at Blackdown Cadet Training Centre were focused on the leadership and mentorship of cadets in her role as a staff cadet.

Blackdown is the largest Cadet Training Centre in Canada, taking in 3300 cadets this summer alone, and is “home of Canada’s finest,” said Commanding Officer Lieutenant-Colonel Jack Kelly.

The cadet summer training program offers youth between the ages of 12-18 a unique, one of a kind opportunity to take up challenges, acquire new experiences while at the same time encouraging team spirit, mutual assistance, comradeship, and physical fitness in a safe and fulfilling climate.

To keep up to date with cadet training at Blackdown, visit the Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/cstcblackdown.

The 1849 Lorne Scots Royal Canadian Army Cadets meet throughout the year at the Orangeville District Secondary School on Wednesday nights.

