Letters to the Editor

Urban sprawl

October 29, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Dear editor,
Over the last 15 years I’ve watched with great sadness the gradual fall of massive amounts of farmland to urban sprawl.  
Urban sprawl is a result of poor planning and the belief that land is an unlimited resource – it’s not! Urban sprawl results in automobile use for everything…longer commutes for people, a poorer family life and a less healthy and diverse environment. Not only do cars raise our carbon footprint but the clearing of the land is devastating to the environment – the loss of trees and meadows that naturally absorb carbon makes this a double whammy! There is nothing from a human or environmental health perspective that supports urban sprawl – nothing that supports tree removal or clearing farmland to build houses, malls and offices.  
Bottom line, cities need to stop thinking of shifting boundaries as a growth option and start growing up, not out. 

Sincerely,
Cathy Barrett
