Urban sprawl

By Paula Brown The Dufferin Community Foundation (DCF) has provided a needed boost in funding to three charities benefiting Dufferin County residents with the presentation ...

By August Bettinelli The local sector of the Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) recently held a discussion with Orangeville native Karen Sorenson, regarding her ...

By Sam Odrowski The Food Bank Street Challenge has returned for its second annual year, motivating youth to help tackle the issue of food insecurity ...

By Sam Odrowski The 19th Annual Miracle Treat Day for Dairy Queen’s across Canada is today, but the local store has extended the fundraiser to ...

By Sam Odrowski Since the closure of Orangeville’s first men’s homeless shelter earlier in the month, a senior board member from Choices Youth Shelter, who ...