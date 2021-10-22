Local Health Unit announces first case of Influenza since 2020

October 22, 2021

By August Bettinelli

Wellington Dufferin Guelph (WDG) Health lab has reported its first case of influenza since April of 2020.

“The pandemic caused a significant decline in reported flu cases, but the flu never left us. As we continue to fight the pandemic locally, we don’t want to overwhelm the health system with patients ill with the flu, so it’s more important than ever to get your flu shot to reduce risk of serious illness and protect the vulnerable people in your life,” says WDG Medical Officer of Medical Health Dr. Nicola Mercer.

Although the individual contracted the illness due to travel, residents of the region, along with others, should expect to see a resurgence throughout the autumn season as a result of reopening.

“This isn’t unexpected,” adds Dr. Mercer.

Officials at WDG Public Health encourage people to get their flu shot, which can be done at or through the following:

WDG Public health clinics

Participating local pharmacies

Primary care providers.

For further information, visit Ontario’s website www.ontario.ca/page/flu-shot-clinics

