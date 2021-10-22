Orangeville implementing mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for staff

October 22, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Town of Orangeville is implementing a COVID-19 mandatory vaccination policy, which will require all Town employees, volunteers, students, and contractors who have in-person interactions at Town properties to be fully vaccinated, unless there is a valid exemption, by December 31, 2021.

Individuals who do not comply with the vaccination policy will be subject to disciplinary action up to and including termination in accordance with applicable legislation, collective agreements, and Town of Orangeville policies, the Town shared in a press release.

It went on to note that exemptions will be made in accordance with the Town’s Accommodation Policy for grounds protected by the Ontario Human Rights Code which includes confirmed medical reasons, creed and exceptional circumstances. Adding, the Town of Orangeville will work with individuals who receive an exemption to develop an appropriate accommodation plan.

Mayor Sandy Brown says Orangeville Council has reviewed and endorsed the vaccination policy.

“It is important the Town is aligned with other levels of government and that we continue to work towards ending this pandemic. The CAO and the senior management team have worked closely with legal counsel and public health to develop this policy. The health and safety of all employees and of all persons attending at our municipal buildings and facilities is of paramount importance,” said Mayor Sandy Brown in a press release.

The Town says it recognizes that those who are unvaccinated or who are not fully vaccinated pose an increased risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19.

Employees who choose not to be vaccinated or who choose not to disclose their vaccination status will be put through an educational program approved by the Town to ensure they are adequately informed about the COVID-19 vaccines and the risks associated with being unvaccinated.

During the implementation period, to access any Town facility, unvaccinated individuals (who fall under the policy) will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen screening test or equivalent in the manner requested by the Town.

Readers Comments (0)