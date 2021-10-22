Orangeville Outlaws to host junior championship day

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Outlaws flag football program wrapped up with a playdown and championship game on Sunday, October 17.

Five junior teams played games to determine who would move on to the final round.

The first place team received a bye in the first round, as the third and fourth place teams battled it out in a morning game followed by the second and fifth place teams competing to advance.

The teams that advance went to the championship game.

“Today we have four games scheduled,” explained Outlaws executive member Sue Ellies. “These are all juniors, our seniors finished a few weeks ago. We had a lot of senior players that went to play tackle in North Halton. We wish them well and told them to ‘come back in the spring’ – and they will. We decided not to have any tackle football this year. We’ll be back in the spring for the regular summer season.”

This was the second season the Outlaws have lost due to the pandemic.

However, the popularity of the flag football program has really changed their view of the sport going forward.

In the younger ranks of the sport, many players are a little uncertain when it comes to the hard-hitting play on a regular football field. However, they enjoy the flag program as it gives them a chance to learn the sport and what it’s all about.

As a result, the Outlaws will be continuing with the flag program next year in the Tyke, Atom, and Peewee divisions.

After competing at this level, players can decide if they want to move up to full tackle football.

The club will still maintain the Bantam, Junior Varsity, and Varsity divisions they have always had.

Players in the junior division were enthusiastic about playing in the flag program this year and they all had a good time during the Sunday games.

