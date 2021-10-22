New Mono councillor selected to replace vacant seat

October 22, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Peter Richardson

A new councillor is joining Mono Town Council on at the end of the month.

After listening to 10 candidates looking to fill the vacant seat on Mono Council during a special meeting on Tuesday (Oct. 19), Melinda Davie received the most votes from existing councillors and will be sworn in on Oct. 29.

Davie is a recently retired pediatric doctor with 17 years on the Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Discipline Tribunal.

She has lived in Mono full time since 2018, having moved here from Toronto. Davie purchased a woodlot in 2014 and built a network of trails on which she now teaches mountain biking skills to women of all ages and abilities.

She is the president and founding member of the Wild Bettys Cycling Club in Toronto. They organize weekly evening rides in Toronto and Halton Region and strive to encourage women all ages and abilities to be active in life through mountain biking.

The vacant seat on Mono Council was created when former Mayor Laura Ryan was forced to resign as she moved houses and was no longer a resident of Mono – making her unqualified to sit as mayor. The change happened at the start of September, at which time Deputy Mayor John Creelman became Mayor and Fred Nix replaced Creelman as Deputy Mayor.

Meanwhile, Mono Council expressed their appreciation for all 10 candidates applying and hope that they all choose to run in the next general municipal election in 2022.

Readers Comments (0)