Compass Run For Food reaches $65,000 fundraising goal

October 14, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Compass Run for Food, an annual initiative which raises money for local food support programs in Dufferin County, has reached their 2021 goal of $65,000.

“We are very passionate about what we do and our race executive realizes there are a lot of hungry people in our community, which is why we set high goals year after year,” said Steve Coburn, race executive. “We donate to get food where it’s needed most – whether in the school breakfast programs or local food banks.”

In July of this year, Compass Run for Food gave $32,000 of their donated funds to local foods banks and breakfast programs in the region, and have since raised an additional $33,000 for donation at the end of October. The $65,000 fundraising total is the highest the race event has ever raised.

“We decided to set a higher goal throughout the pandemic because the increase in demand is greater than ever,” said Coburn.

The Compass Run for Food officially kicked off their eighth annual race on Oct. 2, with their kit pickup day. Similar to last year, the Compass Run for Food is being held virtually throughout the month of October, allowing participants to choose their own starting line and to run individually or with a team at their own pace.

Participants can register to take part in the run until Oct. 31, and can complete the distance anytime throughout the month.

Through corporate business sponsors, participants, donors, and supporters the Compass Run for Food has donated $315,000 over eight years to local food initiatives. All proceeds, including a 100 per cent of the registration fees for the run, are donated to Dufferin County’s local food banks and school breakfast programs to help feed kids and families in the community.

For more information on the race and registration, visit www.compassrun.com.

Readers Comments (0)