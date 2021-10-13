2021 Virtual Economic Outlook Summit will offer economic insights and local business perspective

October 13, 2021 · 0 Comments

The Town of Orangeville, in partnership with TD Bank Group, will hold its annual Economic Outlook Summit on Tuesday, November 2 from 8:30-10 a.m. This event, which is tailored to local business owners and community members, will feature engaging presentations by economic expert James Marple and local business owner Perry Meeker of The Hatter.

Presented in virtual format, the Economic Outlook Summit will kick off with a keynote address by James Marple, Managing Director and Senior Economist with TD Bank Group. Mr. Marple leads a team of economists to provide a wide scope of research, covering North America and the global economy. The keynote address will include an analysis of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on international, national, and local economies and the financial markets.

The event will also feature an insightful presentation by local restaurateur Perry Meeker of The Hatter. He will share his experiences of managing a hospitality business during the COVID-19 pandemic, the strategies and program supports that he implemented to remain viable, and how he has adapted to succeed as we move towards pandemic recovery. Mr. Meeker will also highlight some of the tools and practices he has implemented to re-build his business — information that many entrepreneurs may also be able to apply to their own ventures.

This year’s event will take place online and will include Q&A opportunities with both presenters.

Register for the 2021 Economic Outlook Summit at www.orangeville.ca/economic-outlook-summit or contact the Economic Development and Culture office directly by phone 519-941-0440 Ext 2286 or email at sbec@orangeville.ca. Registration is open until Friday, October 29 for this free online event.

