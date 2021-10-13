Orangeville Lions raise over $10,000 with food drive

October 13, 2021

By August Bettinelli

This past weekend the local Lions Club and Metro Orangeville teamed up to run a food drive that, paired with support from the community, generated a noteworthy amount of donations: both food and cash.

The event was held on Oct. 9 at Metro (150 First Street) and generated 1,166lbs of food and $10,350 in cash donations; $8,800 donated by customers at the tills along with $1,550 in donation boxes. All proceeds collected went to the Orangeville Food Bank.

“Every day you see on the news that the cost of food is climbing,” says Lion Club member and food drive organizer Kris McBride. “Regardless of how much or little we collect, we know it is making a difference in people’s lives.”

“Community” indicates a feeling of fellowship with one another, and everyone involved this weekend – organizers and participants – showed that the common interest bringing them together is giving back.

The place we live in is “kind and generous” describes McBride, when going into detail about how everyone involved in the food drive did their part to make a difference.

“The team at Metro is fantastic,” he says, expressing how the group put flags in the aisles with most needed items as well as pre-packaging donation bags. McBride notes that these were small actions to ensure the most needed items could be covered.

Restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic have made it difficult for the Orangeville Lions to serve as much as they would like, so members enjoyed being “out in the community, doing something for the benefit of the community”, according to McBride.

“It was a great day to be a Lion,” he says.

The group is looking forward to collaborating with Metro to run their second food drive, this time with a Christmas theme, that will take place on Dec. 18. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the same location, in front of the local Metro store, located at 150 First Street.

