Letter re: federal election result

By Sam Odrowski For the very first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation Day in Canada, the local community came together to listen, learn, and ...

By Sam Odrowski The community came together to show their support on Monday (Oct. 4) during the National Day of Action for Missing and Murdered ...

By Sam Odrowski After bringing a motion forward requesting that Orangeville Town Council approve $166,546 in temporary emergency funding for a men’s homeless shelter last ...

By Sam Odrowski More long-term care beds and seniors housing is coming to Orangeville. Council passed a motion 7-0 directing Town staff to move forward ...