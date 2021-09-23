“Get Loud!” and “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety™”

September 23, 2021 · 0 Comments

Orangeville Fire Service is challenging everyone in Orangeville to “Get Loud!” by testing their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms as part of Fire Prevention Week. Residents are also encouraged to “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety™” during Fire Prevention Week, with fun events from October 1-7.

Oct. 1 (4-8 p.m.) – Orangeville Firefighters will be on hand at the Dairy Queen drive-through

Oct. 2 (8 a.m. – 12 p.m.) – See a fire extinguisher simulator & talk about fire safety at Home Hardware

Oct. 2 (2-6 p.m.) – See a fire extinguisher simulator & talk about fire safety at Canadian Tire

Oct. 3 (2-7 p.m.) – Learn about fire safety & see Sparky the Fire Dog (from 4-6 p.m.) at McDonald’s Riddell location

Oct. 5 (3-7 p.m.) – Learn about cooking safety at Metro

Oct. 6 (4:30-8 p.m.) – Random fire truck deliveries of Domino’s Pizza

Oct. 7 (3-7 p.m.) – Learn about cooking safety at Sobeys

Every Residence, Every Storey, Every Sleeping Area – It’s the Law

Every residence in Ontario must have a working smoke alarm on every storey and outside all sleeping areas – it’s the law. Too often, fatal fires in Ontario occur in homes where there were no working smoke alarms.

Orangeville Fire Chief Ronald Morden is challenging you to “Get Loud!” and push the test button on smoke and carbon monoxide alarms every month to learn the sound alarms make. “Knowing the different sounds your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make can save you, your loved ones, and your home,” Chief Morden says. “Get Loud! by testing your alarms every month to learn the sound they make and to ensure the batteries work.”

Testing your alarms is the only way to ensure they are working and that you and your family can be alerted in the event of a fire. “Take immediate action if your smoke or carbon monoxide alarms sound. If the alarms beep in an emergency, get everyone out of the home as quickly as possible. If your alarms chirp, replace the batteries or alarms immediately,” says Chief Morden.

Test your alarms every month. Replace the batteries if the alarms do not sound when the test button is pushed. If the alarms still don’t sound, replace the alarms.

Readers Comments (0)