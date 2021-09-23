New mural installed downtown Orangeville

September 23, 2021 · 0 Comments

The new 15’ x 11’ mural located on the east wall of the Chocolate Shop at 114 Broadway is entitled “Part of the Magic” and was created by artist Beckie Morris.

The mural is a reimagining of elements that Beckie created for Theatre Orangeville stage; the footlights and painted curtain were a part of Theatre Orangeville’s 2014 production of Queen Milli of Galt, and the backdrop was originally created for the 2007 Young Company production of Just this Once Upon a Time. Beckie combined these elements into a stunning mixed media art piece that includes photography, hand drawing and digital manipulation.

The mural is intended to be an interactive art piece that entices passersby to stop and become a character in the scene, to take a bow, to pose for fun photos or selfies, and to post and share their photos onto social media.

The artist, Beckie Morris not stranger to the magic of theatre! Beckie is a well-established scenic artist and set designer who designs sets for theatres all over Southern Ontario and beyond. Much of Beckie’s work is seen on stages, but Beckie also designs commercial art installations, including Storyland, the engaging entrance to children’s section in the Orangeville Public Library.

Beckie’s immense passion for her craft is clearly seen in the high attention to detail in her designs, and she invites you to see her set designs in person on the Opera House stage when Theatre Orangeville opens its doors to live audiences later this fall.

Beckie lives in Orangeville with her biggest fans, her family.

David Nairn, Theatre Orangeville’s Artistic Director is captivated by the new mural, and he says it best, “With this incredibly wonderful work, Beckie has captured the very essence of what makes Theatre Orangeville so very special. Joy, light, magic, laughter, drama, and music all abound in this glorious mural! Beckie invites us into the work to discover the exciting stories hiding in every corner of the theatre, stories just waiting to be shared. Most importantly, it provides you, dear audience, the opportunity to feel the thrill of standing downstage centre on the stage of your theatre.”

The Mural project was spearheaded by the Orangeville BIA’s Better Together Task Force volunteers to celebrate the incredible artistic, cultural, social contributions Theatre Orangeville creates for our community, even through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Orangeville BIA would like to thank all the talented artists that submitted their beautiful pieces for consideration. The organization says it was an honour to receive them. The BIA would like to give a special thanks to Theatre Orangeville, Heritage Orangeville, and Main Street Print – Tom Wray for their contributions to the project, and to the very generous property owner for hosting Orangeville’s latest public art installment.

The Orangeville BIA is inviting the community to come downtown to see the mural, to become Part of the Magic, and to share the fun on social media. Be sure to tag your fun photos with @downtownoville and @downtownorangeville!

