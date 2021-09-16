Sports

Orangeville Tennis Club hosts annual singles championship 

September 16, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart 

The Orangeville Tennis Club hosted its annual Singles Club Championships on Saturday, September 11, and Sunday, September 12, on the courts at Rotary Park.  

Around 40 Club members participated in the event in various levels of play. 

Conditions were less than ideal for this year’s tournament. 

Players had to deal with severe wind gusts all day on Saturday followed by rain delays during Sunday’s competition. The players battled through the elements in pursuit of coming out on top in the tournament.  

The singles action was highlighted by a fierce battle between club president, Rosie Brett, and Peggy Bond in the Woman’s A division. 

Peggy came out on top winning in three sets. 

In the Woman’s B division, Brandi Neil, survived a determined comeback bid by Alicia Aden by winning a second set tie-breaker. 

In the Men’s A division, Tristan Brindley came out on top with a win over past champion, Brad Sweezy. 

Brad took the first set 6 – 0. Tristan got aggressive, going with penetrating approach shots in the corners before eventually finishing with accurate angled volleys at the net. 

In the Men’s B consolation, Mark Smalczewski won the title over Rob Lyon, after overcoming some challengers who were 40+ years younger in the earlier rounds. 

Because of rain delays, some matches had to be postponed and will be played at a later date. 

Koven Padayachee will play Jac Weekly in the Men’s B final.  

In the newcomer’s final, Jamie Stedman will face Christopher Higney. 

The date for those matches has not yet been announced. 

Many spectators turned out for the event and watched the action in a physically distanced manner. 

Upcoming events include a Mixed Doubles tournament on September 18 – 19, and a Men’s and Women’s doubles tournament on the weekend of September 25 – 26.  



         

