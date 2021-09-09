Old Mill Hub celebrates grand reopening

September 9, 2021

By Sam Odrowski

The Old Mill Hub (28 Mill Street), formerly known as the Mill Street Mall, celebrated its grand reopening last Wednesday (Sept. 1).

Artists came out to speak about their work in the Elspeth Art Gallery and there was a free balloon room for kids to enjoy.

The Old Mill Hub, which has been nominated for Orangeville’s 2021 Arts and Culture Award, looks much different now following the rebrand. There’s now black signage in front of it to boost visibility outside and hallways filled with art inside, bringing art fans and shoppers alike into the building.

In addition to helping local artists get exposure, the hub’s art gallery should help businesses who operate within the facility see increased foot traffic from people stopping by to look at the art, said Marshal Bobechko, who is property manager of the Old Mill Hub and behind the latest changes.

“The changes are just really good for the arts community in my belief because we have so many people that are just trying so hard desperately to make their tidal wave in the building with their art,” he noted. “People that are new to it or even the really well-established artists, it kind of helps them or other people bring their name to light.

“The business within the mall itself really benefit from the name change as well, simply because no one knew where the Mill Street Mall was, or that there even was a mall because we don’t have a food court, we don’t have a big building, it’s more of a plaza, more of a hub,” Bobechko added.

He said that residents in the community have been telling him they’re thrilled about the Old Mill Hub’s location, as they now have a full-size art gallery to walk around in and view art.

Bobechko made note of the hub’s versatility in terms of the variety of services and retail businesses it has to offer. Inside the building, patrons can access art classes, pottery lessons, karate school, a medical esthetics clinic, refillery, tattoo parlour, cleaning company, and HVAC contractor.

“Headwaters Heating and Cooling just opened up their doors inside the building and they just created a showroom within it, which actually works really well for the arts because it’s a beautiful space. The different fireplaces just go well with the art,” Bobechko explained.

Going forward, he told the Citizen he plans on continuing to revitalize the Old Mill Hub, with plans to renew the flooring and ceiling tiles as well as give the front and back of the building a facelift.

“We also actually want to, in the next year or two, get a giant billboard of the old mill that was across the street, a black and white photo of it, plastered on the side of the building, just like all the other buildings on Broadway that you see all those rich historical photos of Orangeville,” said Bobechko.

“At the end of the day, we want this place to be the arts and culture hub of Orangeville. You want people to come in here because they want to feel a sense of joy and purpose.

“And even if there’s a lockdown again from another variant, or whatever it may be, the doors will still be open for them to walk through and see the splendour that is Orangeville.”

