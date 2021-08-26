Letters to the Editor

Gun control

August 26, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Sir:

Brian Lockhart’s comments on lack of effective firearm control (19 August) are correct.  Banning legal guns suppresses knowledge about firearm safety, while doing nothing to end the smuggling.

My high school in Toronto maintained an indoor firing range and sponsored responsible target shooting under the Dominion of Canada Rifle Association.  Many hundreds of graduates now roam Canada who understand firearms and how they can be used safely and respectfully.

I wonder if Toronto schools, or any other schools, continue that service.  Probably not, or there would be fewer killings.  Meanwhile, PM Trudeau and the RCMP gleefully confiscate target rifles and even BB guns.  I think we can safely predict more of the same after a Liberal election win.  Fortunately, there’s an alternative.

Charles Hooker

