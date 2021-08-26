Gun control

By Sam Odrowski Calling all cowboys and cowgirls! The Ram Rodeo Tour is kicking off its 24th season this weekend (Aug. 28-29), with the Orangeville ...

By Paula Brown Choices Youth Shelter celebrated the grand opening of the first men’s emergency shelter in Dufferin County. Staff and board members of Choices ...

By Sam Odrowski The Brooklyn Bridge in Grand Valley is taking on a fresh new look with the pier columns and abutments currently being painted ...

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Dufferin Overdose Awareness Committee is launching a new anti-stigma campaign, in honour of International Overdose Awareness Day ...