Mayor Brown found innocent in code of conduct investigations

August 26, 2021

By Sam Odrowski

Mayor Sandy Brown has been exonerated in a recent code of conduct investigation, submitted to council by the Town’s integrity commissioner, Guy Giorno.

Two complaints spurred the investigation, one regarding Mayor Brown’s posts on social media and the other a letter announcing his resignation from the Town’s police services board.

Stephanie Montforts complaint centred around 80 Facebook comments and posts, alleging 16 of them were in violation of the Libel and Slander Act, as well as six sections of the Town’s code of conduct.

Tracey Newman’s complaint was regarding the Mayor Brown’s resignation letter, which she said contravened the Town’s code of conduct. The letter alleged that the Ontario Civilian Police Commission investigation into his conduct on the Town’s police services board was politically motivated by Coun. Todd Taylor.

Mayor Brown was cleared of all charges in Giorno’s recent report and he told the Citizen that he’ll be asking Orangeville Council to set the bar higher for the triggering of code of conduct investigations in the future. He estimates the investigation has cost the Town tens of thousands of dollars.

“If you read the reports from the integrity Commissioner, it seems to suggest that this type of process is a waste of taxpayers’ money,” said Mayor Brown.

He noted that statements of opinion made on social media should not be a part of integrity commissioner complaints.

The invoices for the full cost of the integrity commissioner reports will be brought forward at Orangeville Council’s next meeting on Sept. 13.

