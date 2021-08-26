General News

WDGPH providing third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to eligible recipients

August 26, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By: Paula Brown

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health has started providing a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals most at risk of serious illness.

The third doses of the COVID-19 vaccines was made available at the local health unit as of Monday (Aug. 23), and will be provided to those in eligible populations, including transplant recipients, patients with hematological cancers, recipients of an anti-CD20 agent, and residents living in high risk congregate settings. 

The timing of receiving a third dose is dependent on when the person received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines. The interval of time between doses spans from a minimum of eight weeks following the second dose to five months following the second dose.

Transplant recipients, patients with hematological cancers and recipients of an anti-CD20 agent are able to access a third dose as early as eight-weeks following their second dose, and can do so by contacting their healthcare provider.

Residents of high-risk congregate settings, which include long-term care homes, higher-risk licensed retirement homes and First Nations elder care lodges, will be able to receive a third dose a minimum of five months following their second dose.

The third dose will be offered to these individuals in their residence.

WDG Public Health said the third dose is being offer to these groups only at this time and will not be extended for any other reason.

Public Health also said on their website that two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine provides strong protection against the virus including the Delta variant, but for some vulnerable groups a third dose may be required to boost protection and increase immune response.



         

