Letters to the Editor

Municipal debt

August 13, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Sir:

Your columnists offer much food for thought to your readers.  I was particularly impressed this week by Jay Goldberg’s “Deficits until 2095”.

Dufferin County’s municipal budgets are pretty much in balance, but Toronto can’t say the same.  Mayor John Tory spent like a drunken sailor to preserve his electoral support over the past few years.  Those Quebec rocks to decorate a small beach must have cost over half a million; then he added metal beach umbrellas for another unpublished amount, and very likely other niceties that rural Ontario would never emulate.  Now he wishes to mount a city park above the Union Station tracks, and is determined to fund subways that exceed the artwork of Moscow’s system, but he demands that the rest of Ontario and Canada pay for his subways, bike lanes and other “capital infrastructure.”

My county funds necessities, not decorations; Mr Tory plucks paper money from the same future tree as PM Trudeau.

I look forward to the day when bankrupt Toronto’s city hall is taken over by a board appointed by the wiser heads of Premier Ford’s government to oblige the city’s citizens to to fund their capital works themselves.

Charles Hooker 

East Garafraxa



         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Headline News

Local Back to School Drive in need of community support

By Sam Odrowski Branching Out Support Services, which is a local organization that supports individuals with developmental disabilities and their families, is holding a Back ...

Mark Crawford is Chasing the Ace in latest Theatre Orangeville play

By Constance Scrafield Calling it his “Rolling World Premier,” Mark Crawford is touring with four stops with his one man, one act play, Chase the ...

Construction underway for major broadband project in Dufferin

More residents living in rural Dufferin County will soon be connected to better high-speed internet, as construction begins for a major broadband infrastructure project.  Officials ...

CDDHS student preparing to compete in Miss Teenage Canada

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Elizabeth Unwin, a student at Centre Dufferin District High School, is preparing to compete on the national stage ...