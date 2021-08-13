Orangeville Tigers planning for ‘close’ to normal season

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Tigers are planning for a return to a more normal hockey season this fall.

The Ontario Women’s Hockey Association, the governing body of the sport in the province, is giving the green light for hockey operations in September.

The OWHA is going ahead, however, they still are finalizing plans based on provincial restrictions.

“We are taking an optimistic approach and do hope there will be some normalcy to the season,” the organization said in a statement issued to member clubs. “Realistically, we know there will be some difference and even some changes within the province and various parts of the province and all plans are subject to change.”

There will be another update coming from the OWHA in August.

Locally, the Orangeville Tigers, are planning to get their season going in the fall.

“We are aiming for tryouts in September, league play, and our 43rd annual Sweetheart Tournament in January 2020, and travel teams,” said Orangeville Girl’s Hockey president, Michelle Whyte.

The OWHA said that they are uncertain if games can be played without modifications.

They are optimistic that tournaments can resume.

The Tiger’s Sweetheart Tournament had to be cancelled last season. The Sweetheart Tournament is a big deal each year with teams coming from all over the province to participate.

International travel this year will not be allowed, at least for the time being, so teams won’t have the chance to play U.S. teams this season.

The Tigers have a well run girl’s hockey program that is well thought of in the province.

