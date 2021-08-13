NDBL Junior division down to final games

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior Bengals hosted the Creemore Padres at Princess of Wales Park in Orangeville on Sunday, August 8, for their second last game of the season.

The North Dufferin Baseball League is playing a short season this year with the Junior division battling it out with a ten game schedule.

Orangeville’s, Tyler Robertson started out on the mound for the Bengals.

Creemore got a man on base in the first inning, but that attempt was shut down on the next at-bat when Ryan McIlhargey made the catch at second base for the out then rifled the ball to first for the double play.

The Bengals got on base in their first at-bat when Carter Giles singled to right field. They got two on base but couldn’t finish.

The Padres got the scoreboard in the third inning when they loaded the bases the scored on a walk. A short hit brought in a second runner for a 2 – 0 lead.

Clayton Gurdin got on base for the Bengals in the third and made it to second base but the O-ville team couldn’t advance.

Tyler Robertson lead off the fourth inning for the Bengals with a single then followed up by stealing second base.

It was the later inning that saw the bats get moving and players getting on base.

Orangeville scored but the Padres kept up the pressure and left the diamond with an 11 – 1 win.

The Bengals will not be eligible for a berth in the playoffs this season.

In the Junior division the top four teams will advance to a playoff series.

The Caledon Nationals, Creemore Padres, and Georgina Bulldogs have secured a berth, with the Midland Twins and Mansfield Cubs are battling it out for the fourth spot.

The Bengals will play their final game of the season this Sunday, August 15, when they host the Midland Twins at Princess of Wales Park in Orangeville.

Game time is 6:00 p.m.

