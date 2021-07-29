General News

Work starts on new connection for area trails

July 29, 2021   ·   0 Comments

The rail removal at Veteran’s Way has been completed, making way for the first phase of the future cycling/walking trail from the western boundary to the south end of Orangeville.

The track has been removed from Veteran’s Way to 300 feet north of Broadway as part of the first phase of the trail system running from Veteran’s Way to Town Line. The first phase known as the Veteran’s Way Trail connection is scheduled to begin this month and be completed by September 2021.

The second phase will include a boardwalk that will join this section once the remainder of the tracks can be removed. This will not occur until the Town receives approval from Credit Valley Conservation and the tracks are decommissioned at the end of December 2021.

The estimated cost to remove the tracks and to construct the trail in addition to a boardwalk portion (once approved by Credit Valley Conservation) is $600,000.

The goal of the trail is to connect Orangeville through alternative means of active transportation. The Cycling and Trails Master Plan, approved by Orangeville Council, included plans for this trail system and it was included in the capital budget in 2020-2021 with projected trail funding within the future 10-year capital infrastructure plan for the Town.

The Orangeville trail network will connect to trails to the north/south and east/west of Orangeville.



         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Headline News

Green Party candidates lead local ‘Stop the 413’ protest

By Sam Odrowski For the “No More Highways” Day of Action this past Saturday (July 24), supporters of “Stop the 413” gathered outside of Dufferin–Caledon ...

Celebrate Your Awesome virtual event scheduled for Aug. 7

By Sam Odrowski Celebrate Your Awesome’s annual in-person pride and diversity celebrations have again had to be put on hold, due to the pandemic, but ...

Frontline staff at Headwaters Health Care Centre protest against Bill 124, wage cuts

By Sam Odrowski Healthcare workers across Ontario, including those at Headwaters, represented by the SIEU Union, held a rally in front of the local hospital ...

Headwaters CEO shares how the hospital adapted throughout the COVID-19 pandemic

By Sam Odrowski It was an unprecedented year for the local hospital and Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) CEO Kim Delahunt shared some of the ...