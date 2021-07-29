Work starts on new connection for area trails

July 29, 2021

The rail removal at Veteran’s Way has been completed, making way for the first phase of the future cycling/walking trail from the western boundary to the south end of Orangeville.

The track has been removed from Veteran’s Way to 300 feet north of Broadway as part of the first phase of the trail system running from Veteran’s Way to Town Line. The first phase known as the Veteran’s Way Trail connection is scheduled to begin this month and be completed by September 2021.

The second phase will include a boardwalk that will join this section once the remainder of the tracks can be removed. This will not occur until the Town receives approval from Credit Valley Conservation and the tracks are decommissioned at the end of December 2021.

The estimated cost to remove the tracks and to construct the trail in addition to a boardwalk portion (once approved by Credit Valley Conservation) is $600,000.

The goal of the trail is to connect Orangeville through alternative means of active transportation. The Cycling and Trails Master Plan, approved by Orangeville Council, included plans for this trail system and it was included in the capital budget in 2020-2021 with projected trail funding within the future 10-year capital infrastructure plan for the Town.

The Orangeville trail network will connect to trails to the north/south and east/west of Orangeville.

