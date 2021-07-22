Another day, another Liberal scandal

By Kyle Seeback

The Liberal government is embroiled in yet another scandal of their own making. This can be added to the long list of scandals from WE Charity, SNC Lavalin, to a member of their caucus wrongfully employing a family member with taxpayer dollars, and deliberately hiding this information from Canadians. The list goes on and on. The most recent scandal involves the Liberals subsidizing their political operations. It’s more of the same and Canadians are tired of this corrupt, unethical, and unacceptable behaviour.

It’s come to light that almost all Liberal MPs are using taxpayers’ dollars to pay for maintenance/licencing of software from Data Sciences and NGP VAN. Data Sciences is a behavioral analytics company run by Justin Trudeau’s childhood friend, Tom Pitfield, who’s held senior positions within Liberal campaigns. He’s also the husband of the former president of the Liberal Party of Canada. NGP VAN is the company the Liberal Party of Canada licences to run their political database, Liberalist.

My Conservative colleagues and I called for an emergency Ethics Committee meeting to investigate over 95 per cent of Liberal MPs giving money to Data Sciences; however, instead of being open and transparent with Canadians, the Trudeau Liberals blocked the investigation.

This type of response by the Trudeau Liberals really isn’t surprising to Canadians. We’ve seen this playbook from them time and time again. They will go to great lengths to hide the truth from Canadians and cover up their corruption. It’s clear that someone in the Trudeau government is orchestrating this scheme, given almost all Liberal MPs are sending taxpayers’ dollars to Data Sciences and NGP VAN.

Undoubtedly, there is more to this scheme than the Trudeau Liberals are telling Canadians. If there wasn’t more to it, then there would be no need to block an Ethics Committee investigation and ensure everything is out in the open. Canadians can’t afford more scandals and cover-ups from the Trudeau Liberals. My Conservative colleagues and I will continue to fight for the answers Canadians want and deserve.

The Liberals apparent subsidizing of political operations is the most recent example of corrupt and unethical behaviour by this government. Just last month, Canadians learned that political staff working for Minister Seamus O’Regan used taxpayer dollars to campaign for the Liberal Party of Newfoundland and Labrador. Using Canadian taxpayer money during a pandemic to forward the interest of their political allies in Newfoundland and Labrador is not something that should be taking place. It’s a sad comment that Canadians have come to expect this from the Trudeau Liberals. My Conservative colleagues and I called on the Liberal Party of Canada to immediately reimburse Canadians for this blatant abuse of taxpayers’ money.

Last month, we also saw the Liberals asking the Federal Court to prevent the release of documents revealing what happened at the Winnipeg National Microbiology Laboratory. This comes after the House adopted a fourth order, requiring the Trudeau government to hand over documents regarding the transfer of dangerous viruses from the Winnipeg National Microbiology Laboratory to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and the subsequent firing of two government scientists. The Trudeau government previously ignored these orders. Justin Trudeau’s decision to go to new lengths to cover up a possible national security breach should concern every Canadian.

These examples of corrupt and unethical behaviour by the Liberal government are why my Conservative colleagues and I have a five-point plan that will finally bring an end to the unchecked corruption in Ottawa. Canadians can expect more of the same from the Trudeau Liberals, which is more corruption, more scandals, and more cover-ups.

Canadians deserve much better than what they’ve been receiving from the Liberal government. There is only one choice to end the corruption and return accountability to Ottawa and that’s Canada’s Conservatives.

