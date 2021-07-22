Dondas Street

Whenever I see the beautiful old street signs in Toronto, I am moved by personal memories; for many people these signs bring memories from their own past.

That can’t just be wiped away. I suggest that the signs are altered very deliberately. For example,

Should the “u” in Dundas be changed to an “o” it could be the same size, but in Orange.

We all know what that means.

I believe this could make a statement and not hurt anyone.

It is not Dundas. But Dondas.

Even all tourists and visitors to Toronto would notice that we remember and want to do everything for a better future.

The millions of dollars that would be saved, could be put to better use to help the indigenous families whose children were taken.

Everybody in Canada would be reminded that this was not right, and that we all can do better to ensure this never happens again.

Regards,

Elke Dechau

Orangeville, Ont.

