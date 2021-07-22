Pickleball enthusiasts welcome new players at open house

July 22, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

You’ve probably heard of the sport, but may not have seen it being played.

Pickleball is a growing sport that combines elements of tennis, table tennis, and badminton, and is played with a paddle, a net, and a wiffle type ball.

The court is smaller than a tennis court and it has its own set of rules.

Many older people enjoy the game because while it provides a good work-out, it doesn’t have the same all-out intensity of tennis.

A group of local enthusiasts are playing the sport in Orangeville and hoping to get more players involved.

“We’d like to get some more interest going since we lost our place to play due to COVID,” said organizer, Alex McComb.

The group has played at several venues in town, but they were shut down due to the pandemic. They have since started to play at the Lions Sports Park on Dianne drive, and have been using the outdoor pad which is an ideal size to set up several pickleball nets.

“We are a group of pickleball enthusiasts,” explained organizer, Anne Yeager. “We are working together and with the Town of Orangeville to provide facilities for outdoor pickleball for the community. We’re trying to create some interest. We come and play here if the courts free, on Mondays and Wednesdays. At this time we have no idea what’s going to happen in the winter at this point.”

Some people brought their own nets and the Town has now provided four nets for the group. The Town has also agreed to paint lines for four courts on the outdoor pad. The group will be hosting an open house at the Sports Park to allow people to come out and see what the sport is all about and give it a try.

“We’re having a celebrity come out for the open house,” Alex explained. “Sara McInnes, director of Pickleball Ontario will be here. Pickleball is played on a court that is 20 x 40 feet. There’s a line around seven feet from the net that is called ‘the kitchen.’ You can only step across that line to retrieve a ball that has bounced in the kitchen,” Alex explained of how the game is played. “You have to allow for two bounces, then the third shot you can start hitting in the air.”

The open house will welcome everyone from new players to those who have already been on the court.

The group would like to introduce pickleball to those unfamiliar with the game, provide an informal clinic to new and experience pickleball players, gather information on interest in developing the sport in Orangeville, and showcase the game by means of a fun tournament.

The group will be hosting the open house at the Lions Sports Park on Dianne Drive in Orangeville on Saturday, July 31, from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

You can also learn more by visiting their website at http://orangevillepb.wixsite.com/home.

Readers Comments (0)