Veterans monument slated for Greenwood Cemetery

July 15, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

A stone monument is being constructed and added to Greenwood Cemetery (25 Dufferin County Rd 16), prior to Nov. 11, to recognize the many veterans buried there.

The Royal Canadian Legion in Orangeville, Branch 233, has been working on the design of the monument for four years now and Mayor Sandy Brown brought forward a motion to have it installed during a Council meeting on Monday (July 12), which saw unanimous support.

Through a community grant, the Town of Orangeville has contributed $5,000 to the project, while the Legion has kicked in $7,000, and there are corporate/private donors contributing as well.

“The Greenwood Cemetery is an asset of the Town of Orangeville. In order to make an improvement and add this type of memorial, it requires Town Council approval,” noted Mayor Brown. “This is why we’re bringing this forward today.”

He said now that the project has approval from the Town, the Legion is going to send a letter to their central command, so they can get approval for the veteran’s monument and use certain logos, insignias, and images of the poppy.

The monument is being purchased through the Town of Orangeville to save money, as there are favourable tax implications with respect to HST in doing so, according to Mayor Brown.

“Some thousands of dollars would be saved if the purchase was made by Town procurement rather than directly by the Legion,” he explained.

Information surrounding who the private/corporate donors are for the veterans monument project will be released at Orangeville Council’s next meeting, which is scheduled for August 9.

Readers Comments (0)