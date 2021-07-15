Local movie theatre reopens tomorrow

By Sam Odrowski

Moviegoers rejoice!

Galaxy Cinemas Orangeville is reopening tomorrow (July 16), with brand new films being shown.

Patrons can purchase tickets for F9 (Fast and the Furious 9), Black Widow, Space Jam 2: A New Legacy, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, and Boss Baby 2: Family Business.

General manager of Galaxy Cinemas Orangeville, Marcin Mroczkowski, said the quality of films are much higher for tomorrow’s reopening than in the past, as getting new titles was more difficult at that time due to COVID-19.

“This time we definitely have some more must-see films and it’s a good mix of films too. We got some action, we got some comedy, we got some family films. We even have a horror film, so it’s a little bit of something for everyone,” he noted.

There’s a real sense of excitement among Galaxy Cinemas staff and moviegoers alike, said Mroczkowski.

“While we were closed, we were still doing pickup and delivery for the food that we have – the popcorn, candy, drinks, and all of our snacks. Anytime somebody came to pick up food, even the delivery driver, they were always asking, ‘when does the theater open, I can’t wait to go see a movie’,” he recalled.

All Public Health restrictions are being followed at Galaxy Cinemas such as 50 per cent capacity limits, which equates to roughly 100 people per auditorium, as they usually could seat around 200-250 people in each of them pre-pandemic. The way the system works is once a moviegoer and/or the people in their bubble purchases their tickets, which would be grouped together, the seats surrounding them will be blocked off to ensure physical distancing.

The theatres are sanitized after each show and all touch surfaces get sanitized every 30 minutes at a minimum. Masks are also required except when seated and eating.

“We’re ready to go. We’ve done this twice before and we’re ready to do it again,” said Mroczkowski.

Galaxy Cinemas Orangeville was closed from March 2020 to mid-August. Then, from mid-August to the end of October it was able to operate before shutting down again until March 2021. However, in March, the local Cineplex was only open for eight days.

“It’s been kind of a seesaw for us in terms of opening and closing, but we’re opening again, and we’re super excited. Hopefully it stays that way for the foreseeable future,” said Mroczkowski.

He said he encourages Orangeville residents who are looking for some out-of-home entertainment to visit Galaxy Cinemas and enjoy a new film.

“If you love movies, and you want to get out of that house – we’re looking at some rainy weather next week – come swing by Galaxy Orangeville Cinemas and enjoy the show,” Mroczkowski enthused.

