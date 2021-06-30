Vaccinations

June 30, 2021 · 0 Comments

Sir:

Being 85, I received my first Pfizer shot March 10, with a second Pfizer shot booked for March 30. Then the second date was delayed till June 30.

When I learned that all adults and teenagers were receiving first and second shots these weeks, I applied twice online to my WDG Health Unit for an earlier vaccination, but received no reply.

Now I read in your newspaper – not directly to me – that I’ll probably be given a Moderna shot because the Pfizer vaccine is being prioritized for teenagers. Telephone calls never get through and there is no email address by which to ask questions of the WDG Health Unit.

I am all in favour of teenagers getting their two shots as early as possible, but what happened to the priority for the aging population? Perhaps the WDG Health Unit will comment via your more responsive newspaper. Again.

Charles Hooker

East Garafraxa,

Ontario L9W 7E4

Readers Comments (0)