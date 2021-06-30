General News

‘Hate Has No Home Here’ sign campaign takes off locally

June 30, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Orangeville residents have stepped up to make the message clear that “Hate Has No Home Here” with the ordering of roughly 1,000 signs to be displayed on their front lawns in time for Canada Day.

Shop With Purpose, which hosts markets and fundraisers in support of not-for-profit organizations, recently launched a Hate Has No Home Here sign campaign, where they let people place orders at cost, with 10 per cent of proceeds supporting Every Mind, a mental health support service.

“I want to stress that we didn’t do this for profit. I just wanted the town covered in the same message because it’s the core of this town,” said Jessica Medeiros, Shop With Purpose founder, in an email interview with the Citizen.

“If it got one person opening a dialogue with their friends, families, kids about the importance of acceptance inclusiveness and kindness that’s all I wanted.”

While Medeiros’s initial goal was to sell 50 signs, to be displayed throughout Orangeville, the community has well surpassed her expectations.

“My mind is blown (but not surprised because this town is amazing) at how many people wanted a sign on their lawn and felt the same way about hate having no home in our community,” she noted.

The image for the sign campaign was created by Wry and Ginger Studio and the concept came from Nandhini Rangan.

Medeiros told the Citizen she’s grateful for the community’s response and is hopeful that the sign campaign will make the message clear that hate has no home in Orangeville.

“Just thank you for being the amazing community I know Orangeville to be,” she said.



         

