Letters to the Editor

Letter re: unmarked graves

June 17, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Sir:

It is said that politics is a dirty word, but I suggest that the definition be applied to its adherents instead, including national media.

Witness the reaction to “discovery” of 215 suspected burial sites in a BC residential school area.  Every politician, both federal and provincial, and journalist is shocked and appalled at this discovery of a “mass grave site.”

First, it is not a “mass grave;” radar survey indicates 215 things, probably small human bodies, were buried in separate graves, not a common one.

Secondly, as far as has been  reported, not one “grave” has been opened yet to ascertain exactly what was buried.  And why.

However, the “discovery” was well known throughout the past century.  A 1922 official report stated that native children were buried in unmarked graves; some survivors of the residential school system have come forward to report that they helped bury the bodies; most affected native tribes were well aware of this terrible practice.  But the parents were kept in ignorance of causes of death and were denied the bodies of their children.

So we really do know that the 215 sites “discovered” in BC’s residential school system are dead native children, and the authorities have known for many decades.  There has been no “discovery” except by the public.  This reminds me of the “discovery” of the Amerian continents.

The hypocrisy is thus revealed of all politicians and national media – the breathless, excited young reporters, the “saddened” writers of both news and opinion columns (which are indistinguishable these days), the MPs and MPPs of all political parties washing their hands and wondering what to do.

And we are expected to believe everything they say?  I’m disgusted.  What other “discoveries” have been force-fed to us consumers of news?  Ah, yes, the climate thing.  Hmmm.

Charles Hooker 

East Garafraxa

Ontario  L9W 7E4



         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Headline News

Shelburne mosque holds vigil following London attack

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter                                                        We Stand With Our London Family. Community members gathered outside the Muslims of Dufferin Mosque in Orangeville ...

Rolling Hills Drive getting a stop sign

By Sam Odrowski Improved safety is coming to Rolling Hills Drive. Following a presentation from the Rolling Hills Drive Traffic Safety Committee, Orangeville Council unanimously ...

Pride crosswalks painted downtown Orangeville

By Sam Odrowski Monday (June 14) marked a day of great significance for the local LGBTQ+ community here in Orangeville. Residents woke up to see ...

County Council calling on feds/church for release of documents, investigation into residential school

By Sam Odrowski At the regular meeting of the County of Dufferin Council held on June 10, 2021 Council unanimously adopted a motion that recognizes ...