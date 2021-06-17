Mulmur man wins over $700,000 on LOTTO MAX

June 17, 2021 · 0 Comments

Robert Hawkins of Mulmur has $712,820.70 to put toward his dreams after winning a LOTTO MAX second prize in the May 28, 2021 draw. Robert also won $20 on another one of his LOTTO MAX selections, bringing his total winnings to $712,840.70!

Robert says he plays the lottery regularly with his favourite games being LOTTO MAX and LOTTO 6/49 because the jackpots get so big. “This is my first big win and it happened on my 45th birthday,” he shared.

The automotive industry worker says he was celebrating his birthday when he checked his ticket using the OLG Lottery App and discovered his big win. “It’s a birthday I won’t forget!”

Robert plans to invest and build property on his farm with his windfall.

“This win makes life easier now,” he concluded.

LOTTO MAX players in Ontario have won over $6 billion since 2009, including 84 jackpot wins and644 MAXMILLIONS prizes, right across the province. LOTTO MAX is $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The winning ticket was purchased at Town Milk Variety on Main Street East in Shelburne.

