Vehicle stolen by mailbox while driver was retrieving their mail

June 17, 2021 · 0 Comments

Dufferin OPP are currently investigating the theft of a vehicle from Rolling Hills Drive in Orangeville.

The theft took place on June 9 around 2:00 p.m while the owner parked their vehicle on the road to retrieve their mail. Once the owner was distracted at the mailbox, the suspect jumped in the vehicle and drove away. The complainant last saw the vehicle heading southbound towards McCanell Avenue.

There is no suspect description at this time and the stolen vehicle is described as a 2015 Mazda 3, silver in colour. There are no distinctive markings or logos on the vehicle.

Dufferin OPP is asking the residents in area of Rolling Hills Drive and Jay Crescent to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity or a vehicle matching the above description. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this theft, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

