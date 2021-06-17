WDG region declared area of concern for Delta variant

June 17, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The region of Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG), has been declared a hotspot in the province for the Delta (B.1.617) variant by the Province of Ontario.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health announced in a press release on June 10 that the province would be expanding the local vaccine supply to communities with higher rate of Delta variant transmission.

According to the press release the region is receiving 8,000 doses of the Moderna mRNA vaccine this week with both first and second doses.

“This additional support from the Province will help us continue to protect our community from COVID-19 – especially as we seek to reopen across the region,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, Medical Officer of Health for WDG Public Health. “I am urging every resident of the region: do not wait. Book your first or second dose as soon as you can. Have the vaccine conversation with friends, family and co-workers and help ensure all of us are protected.”

The Delta variant, is one of two in the B.1.617 family and was declared the fourth variant of global concern on May 10. Cases of the B.1.617 variant have been reported in every province and in 74 countries.

A report by Public Health England, which looked at vaccine effectiveness against the Delta variant, found after one dose, Pfizer was 94 per cent effective while AstraZeneca was 71 per cent effective. After a second does, Pfizer was 96 per cent and AstraZeneca was 92 per cent.

WDG Public Health on June 14, began booking for second doses, to continue the quick vaccine roll out. Individuals who receiving their first dose on or before May 9 will receive an email or text message with booking instructions.

“We want to make booking a second dose as easy as possible,” said Dr. Kyle Wilson, director of information systems. “We know people are keen to get vaccinated as quickly as possible, so we are grateful for people doing what they can: being patient, continuing to check their SPAM and junk folders and using our online booking website to book their appointment.”

Public Health said more than 60,000 invitations will be sent out to residents said should be expected between June 14 and 16.

Those having trouble bookings online can call 1-844-780-0202 for support. To pre-register for a first dose go to www.wdgpublichealth.ca/register.

