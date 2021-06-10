Sports

Six Nations Arrows launch legal action again OJALL

June 10, 2021   ·   0 Comments

The Six Nations Arrows Lacrosse Association has launched legal action against the Ontario Junior A Lacrosse League and the Ontario Lacrosse Association.

The Arrows are trying to block the OJALL and the OLA from creating another Six Nations Junior A lacrosse team and are demanding to be declared the exclusive franchise rights holders.

The Arrows announced their intention to leave the OLA and OJALL in January, to become a founding member of the new Tewaaraton Lacrosse League – a new junior A league that is going to operate in southern Ontario.

The OJALL said it expelled the Arrows from the league after they declared their intent to leave and removed the team’s governor from the executive board.

The Six Nations Arrows have been one of the most successful teams in the OJALL winning nine league titles and five national Minto Cups.



         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Headline News

Local garden centre raises $65,000 for charity

By Sam Odrowski The team over at 10 and 10 Garden Centre in Mono is making a big impact on the community’s not-for-profit sector as ...

Local eight-year-old boy sets goal of hiking entire Bruce Trail

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Henry Little doesn’t come from a family of avid hikers, but the local eight-year-old is setting out on ...

Michelle Hanson, looking for new lawyer following recent court appearance

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initative Reporter Michelle Hanson, an Amaranth mother facing charges in relation to the 2018 death of her three-year old son ...

Orangeville Zehrs celebrating Pride

By Sam Odrowski The local Zehrs (50 4th Ave) has become a strong ally for the LGBTQ community in Dufferin County as they’ve yet again ...

Feds being called to implement TRC Calls to Action

By Sam Odrowski Following the tragic discovery of a mass unmarked grave site containing the remains of 215 Indigenous children at a residential school in ...

Changes in long-term care homes offer more freedom for residents

By Jessica Laurenza Some provincial restrictions on long-term care homes are being lifted following high vaccination percentages in the homes and overall public health improvement ...