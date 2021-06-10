Six Nations Arrows launch legal action again OJALL

June 10, 2021 · 0 Comments

The Six Nations Arrows Lacrosse Association has launched legal action against the Ontario Junior A Lacrosse League and the Ontario Lacrosse Association.

The Arrows are trying to block the OJALL and the OLA from creating another Six Nations Junior A lacrosse team and are demanding to be declared the exclusive franchise rights holders.

The Arrows announced their intention to leave the OLA and OJALL in January, to become a founding member of the new Tewaaraton Lacrosse League – a new junior A league that is going to operate in southern Ontario.

The OJALL said it expelled the Arrows from the league after they declared their intent to leave and removed the team’s governor from the executive board.

The Six Nations Arrows have been one of the most successful teams in the OJALL winning nine league titles and five national Minto Cups.

