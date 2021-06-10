Stay current if you book a night at a provincial park

Provincial parks are open but if you are planning an overnight stay, you should keep on top of the situation even if you have booked a spot.

Originally the parks announced they would start receiving bookings for overnight stays as of June 14, – the date that the province schedule to begin Step one of the province wide re-opening.

However, the ministry provided a statement that said nothing is guaranteed.

“While we cannot predict the future impact of COVID-19 on Ontario Parks at this time, we are accepting future reservations beyond the current temporary closure date,” adding “It’s important to note that reservations could be automatically cancelled at any time in response to future provincial or regional orders or restrictions. Ontario Parks will inform patrons of any changes to the status of their reservation in advance of arrival dates.”

That means if you have, or are planning to book a spot in a provincial park for an overnight stay, it would be wise to check in advance to make sure you reservation is still valid.

