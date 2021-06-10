Sports

Stay current if you book a night at a provincial park

June 10, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Provincial parks are open but if you are planning an overnight stay, you should keep on top of the situation even if you have booked a spot.

Originally the parks announced they would start receiving bookings for overnight stays as of June 14, – the date that the province schedule to begin Step one of the province wide re-opening. 

However, the ministry provided a statement that said nothing is guaranteed.

“While we cannot predict the future impact of COVID-19 on Ontario Parks at this time, we are accepting future reservations beyond the current temporary closure date,”  adding “It’s important to note that reservations could be automatically cancelled at any time in response to future provincial or regional orders or restrictions. Ontario Parks will inform patrons of any changes to the status of their reservation in advance of arrival dates.”

That means if you have, or are planning to book a spot in a provincial park for an overnight stay, it would be wise to check in advance to make sure you reservation is still valid.



         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Headline News

Local garden centre raises $65,000 for charity

By Sam Odrowski The team over at 10 and 10 Garden Centre in Mono is making a big impact on the community’s not-for-profit sector as ...

Local eight-year-old boy sets goal of hiking entire Bruce Trail

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Henry Little doesn’t come from a family of avid hikers, but the local eight-year-old is setting out on ...

Michelle Hanson, looking for new lawyer following recent court appearance

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initative Reporter Michelle Hanson, an Amaranth mother facing charges in relation to the 2018 death of her three-year old son ...

Orangeville Zehrs celebrating Pride

By Sam Odrowski The local Zehrs (50 4th Ave) has become a strong ally for the LGBTQ community in Dufferin County as they’ve yet again ...

Feds being called to implement TRC Calls to Action

By Sam Odrowski Following the tragic discovery of a mass unmarked grave site containing the remains of 215 Indigenous children at a residential school in ...

Changes in long-term care homes offer more freedom for residents

By Jessica Laurenza Some provincial restrictions on long-term care homes are being lifted following high vaccination percentages in the homes and overall public health improvement ...