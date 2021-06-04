Basketball Ontario encouraging players to ‘get out and hoop’

June 4, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

With restrictions on some outdoor activities and sports having been eased, Ontario Basketball is encouraging players to ‘get out and hoop!’

When the provincial government put the stay-at-home order in place, that included outdoor sports venues meaning local basketball courts were cordoned off and play restricted.

That meant players were pretty much restricted to shooting hoops in their own driveway if they happened to be lucky enough to have their own net.

Basketball leagues are going through their second season of not playing at indoor courts and no games have been allowed.

Last season there were a few exhibition games played but there was a lot of restrictions. There was a limited number of players allowed, no fans, and no league play.

Basketball Ontario has launched a new tool on their website that show outdoor basketball locations.

They are asking that player submit information about outdoor courts in their area.

Even though basketball is now allowed at outdoor courts, there is some question as to what type of ball can be played.

The current rules about participating at outdoor sports venues comes with a set of rules including physical distancing measures and the number of people allowed.

No games or ‘team sports’ are allowed.

Although that seems to pave the way for shooting hoops, physical distancing of at least two metres will make even a two-on-two pickup game on a local court pretty challenging.

Ontario Basketball is monitoring the situation closely as things progress.

When the province moves to a Step 1 reopening phase, scheduled for June 14, outdoor team sports can resume a training schedule only with a maximum of ten people allowed to participate.

Indoor basketball will still not be allowed at that stage.

Indoor sports with some restrictions will not be allowed until the province moves into Stage 3 of the re-opening plan.

Readers Comments (0)