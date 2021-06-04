Headwaters fundraising campaign reaches $200,000

June 4, 2021

In April, the Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) launched the “Investing in a Clearer Picture” campaign to bring state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging technology to the hospital.

The Headwaters Diagnostic Imaging department is struggling with aging equipment that is now at the end of its life, due to exponential growth in patient volumes and due to tremendous wear and tear over the last 10 years.

All gifts to the campaign made in April and May were matched dollar for dollar, to a maximum of $200,000, by a first-time supporter and will go towards the purchase of two new ultrasound machines. With tremendous support, HHCF is pleased to share that $200,049 was raised by the community.

With over 30,000 ultrasounds tests performed annually, these new machines will be significantly faster and produce better imaging resolution to support patient needs including those of cardiac patients and the (approximately) 900 mothers who have their babies at Headwaters every year.

Dr. Dan Mozeg, Chief of Diagnostic Imaging at Headwaters Health Care Centre relayed his profound appreciation to the community’s support.

“Thank you for investing in Headwaters. Thank you for moving us forward, and believing in a better tomorrow. You have helped us Invest in a Clearer Picture!,” he said.

Dora Boylen-Pabst, CEO of Headwaters Foundation explains that “our community continues to be very supportive as these unprecedented times continue. The importance of having the best equipment close to home is more important than ever and we thank our community and our first-time supporter for their unwavering support ensuring excellent care close to home.”

Donations towards the Investing in a Clearer Picture campaign can be still be made at www.hhcfoundation.com or call 519-941-2702 ext.2303.

