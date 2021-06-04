General News

DCCRC to commemorate National Indigenous People’s Day

June 4, 2021   ·   0 Comments

The DCCRC (Dufferin County Cultural Resource Circle) will recognize this year’s National Indigenous Peoples Day with a virtual education celebration to be held at the DCCRC Healing Garden on Saturday, June 19th beginning at 2pm.

This virtual celebration will be featured on Facebook Live as shown on the DCCRC’s Facebook page; facebook.com/DufferinCircle.

The intent of the virtual education celebration will be to provide an understanding of local and regional Indigenous ancestries through the history of the Land Acknowledgement as well as a tour of the Healing Garden located at the Alder Recreation Complex in Orangeville.

Led by Elder, Karen Vandenberg, viewers of this event will learn the importance of the Healing Garden and how best to support and nurture its long-term viability and presence in the Orangeville Community.

Other educational activities will also take place during this 30-minute virtual event.



         

