Peter Renshaw remembered for his commitment to Dufferin County

June 4, 2021

By Sam Odrowski

The Dufferin community is grieving the loss of a man who contributed so much to the region.

With great sadness, Peter Renshaw’s family announced his passing on May 28 at 65 years of age. Since then, many community leaders and various organizations have released statements on the significant impact he’s had locally.

“We did lose Pete on May 28 – a wonderful human being and someone who was really an inspiration to many of us who have had the pleasure and honour to work with him in a variety of capacities over the years,” said Coun. Joe Andrews during an Orangeville Council meeting on Monday (May 31).

“Really, an individual who meant so much to this community for a number of years. Not only his smile, but his quick wit is something many of us will remember.”

Coun. Andrews noted that Renshaw was the first male president of Family Transition Place’s (FTP) Board of Directors, sat as chair on the Dufferin Board of Trade, and co-chaired with him on the Town’s Business Economic Development Advisory Committee (BEDAC).

In regards to Renshaw’s work with FTP, its executive director, Norah Kennedy released a statement on social media, lauding his dedication to Dufferin County.

“Pete had a larger than life presence and a profound commitment to making a difference in our community. FTP was fortunate to be one of the chosen places where Pete decided to put his energy. And his energy seemed boundless. Pete served on our board for six years, the last two years as president. Pete retains the honour of being the first and to-date, only male president of FTP’s board,” said Kennedy.

“Pete’s humour, compassion and direct communication style moved our work forward while keeping everyone engaged — and entertained! He made sure he was knowledgeable about the issues being discussed, and if he didn’t fully understand something, his big heart carried him the rest of the way. He had high expectations of himself, and therefore of those who were serving with him. But he was always fair and ready to learn and listen,” she added.

Orangeville Mayor Sandy Brown noted that Renshaw was an “important community icon” and Coun. Andrews offered the Town’s condolences.

“On behalf of Council in the Town of Orangeville, our thoughts are with Pete Renshaw’s family including his wife, Brenda, his children, Scott and Cheryl and his grandchildren, Liam, Colbie, as well as Madison,” said Coun. Andrews.

“I know that there will be many in the community who will remember Pete in some way, there will be additional announcements to come on a gathering and other ways to honour quite a remarkable man.”

