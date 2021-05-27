International cross-country skier brings expertise to coaching

As a top level cross-country skiing competitor, Alexander Maycock has spent most of his life keeping his body in shape to advance through his sport to the international level.

Maycock is well known locally for his athletic ability and now he is offering a performance training program as a coach to help athletes achieve their goals.

Alex is an MSc Kinesiology candidate and an NCCP coach with over a decade of high-performance cross-county skiing and middle distance running experience.

As a dual sport Varsity student-athlete in Nordic skiing and cross-country running, he earned a Bachelor of Physical and Health Education from Nipissing University.

As a skier, he has raced all over Ontario. As a member of the Mono Nordic Ski Club and school competitor, he won two OFSAA ski championships as a high school student at Orangeville District Secondary School.

He represented Canada at the 2019 FISU Winter World Student Games in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, and has been named to team Canada for the 2021 Games in Lucerne, Switzerland.

With all this experience backing him up, Alex is now turning to coaching to help others who are passionate about staying in shape or furthering their abilities in a sport.

He credits an elementary school program for getting him into cross-country skiing and the Mono Nordic Club for giving him the skills and passion for the sport.

“I want to support other athletes and people who want a training program and want to train properly and help support their goals,” Alex said of starting his new coaching business. “I’m coaching athletes in both disciplines (running and skiing), and also sports specific exercises outside of just on the roads and trails. There’s balance exercises and strength exercises – I trying to program everything that can help facilitate an athlete’s development.”

A lot of what Alex teaches is related to injury prevention. Most high level athletes will have some type of injury at one time, and he teaches methods that help avoid this.

“I show them how to stabilize different joints, or work on a particular muscle mass,” he said, and gave an example. “For a lot of professional athletes, they are just keeping their body up to par, and that’s what I’m doing. I’m giving these athletes the exercises to reduce injury risk.”

Alex is running a training camp this summer for athletes ages nine to 18.

“This will be a good way to build community between local runners who want coaching and training and someone to help guide them. I want to create an opportunity for local youth who enjoy running to train together.”

He trains athlete of all ages including those in the masters class who take part in various sports and want to work on their technique.

You can find out more about Alexander Maycock and his performance training by visiting his website at www.maycockperformancecoach.com.

