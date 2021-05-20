Letter to MPP Sylvia Jones re: vaccine rollout

May 20, 2021 · 0 Comments

Hello,

As my local MPP and the Solicitor-General in charge of vaccine rollout for the province, I feel it is so important for you to recognize seniors 80+, who are acknowledged by the medical experts/scientists to be the most “at risk” group for COVID and it’s variants, as soon as possible. May 13 on CBC and CTV News channels it was stated that bus drivers; Indigenous people living in cities; and medical groups, are being given their second doses now. These people, while vulnerable, like the rest of us, are not the ones ending up in ICU’s and dying, it’s the elderly over 80’s.

I believe you should do the right thing and give us our second dose now! My husband and I, both with life threatening diseases between us, were scheduled to get our second shot in April, and this was changed to July, despite the manufacturers’ notes for usage, 2nd dose after 21 days, not 16 weeks!! It is sometimes said on the news channels that the elderly may get have their second doses earlier, but to date, this has not happened! Please do the right thing for your constituents and all of the over 80’s in the province, and get our second doses ASAP.

Thank you,

Sandra Clarke-Forester

