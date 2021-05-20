Over 200 parking tickets issued at Mono Cliffs Park over the weekend

May 20, 2021

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is warning visitors of Mono Cliffs Provincial Park to obey parking by-laws.

Mono Cliffs Provincial Park is one of the most popular scenic destinations in the Town of Mono; however, park staff have been overwhelmed with the influx of visitors. The park cannot accommodate parking for the increased number of vehicles and with the May long weekend approaching, concern is growing.

Last weekend, over 200 parking tickets were issued to vehicles parked along the roads surrounding the park (3rd Line, 2nd Line, and 25 Sideroad). This creates significant safety concerns for motorist travelling on these roads. Park visitors are asked to use the main entrance parking lot.

Vehicles found in violation will be ticketed and potentially towed if they are found to be in a hazardous location.

Our officers are dedicated to addressing any of the arising issues. The Dufferin OPP is engaged with our residents and responds to their concerns to ensure the continuous well-being of our community.

