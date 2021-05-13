Council Updates

May 13, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Mayor Sandy Brown

While we experience the typical Canadian Spring – a stretch of warm weather long enough to make us believe in it, followed by snow and now we’re heading towards rainy days. Gardeners love it, dog owners hate it. A better measure of summer is the start of major projects around town.

Capital Project Updates

During the stay-at-home order and Ontario’s State of Emergency, residents can continue to attend virtual council and public meetings and now can follow the progress of Orangeville’s capital projects on our revamped website. This virtual information centre includes online plans of the proposed work, current stage of work and the opportunity to ask questions and comment on projects at any time. Find out more about the Centennial Rd. Upgrades, B-Line Watermain Extension, Hansen Boulevard Creek Crossing, Dawson Road Bridge Structure repair or the Broadway Sidewalk and Boulevard replacement project along with other projects starting soon. This new information can be accessed through the Town website, under the Town Hall section.

Community Grant

In anticipation of the summer eventually coming, Orangeville Council approved a grant for The Orangeville Blues and Jazz festival. Consistently named one of Ontario’s top festivals, the Blues and Jazz Festival is a highlight of the summer. Following health protocols may provide challenges and possibly changes, but it will be good to see this key summer event come return.

A portion of the money will also support the planned August Summer Concert Series. The 2020 Summer Concert Series event provided a safe, fun way to get out and enjoy talented local artists perform live, while maintaining health protocols.

Annual Call for Artists:

Utility Box and Murals

This popular public art program is now open for applications! To date 20 utility boxes and four murals have been created by local artists and are located throughout the community. More information can be found on the Town’s website. Applications are open until May 28 for five utility boxes and six new murals to add to the walking track at the Alder St. Recreational Centre.

Covid-19 Community

Recognition Awards

Town Council continues to recognize businesses, organizations and individuals who have shown an outstanding commitment to the community during the pandemic. In April two new nominations were accepted at Council. Those nominees were:

Pottery Parties in the Hills created a take home ceramic painting kits when their classes were paused. These kits were an innovative way for children and adults to be creative and safe! And;

The Orangeville Lion’s Club – has a history of contributing to the community since 1949. During the pandemic, members focused on the natural playground featuring plants, water, logs, climbing wall and trees on almost two acres of land at the Island Lake Conservation Centre. The playground also features Indigenous design elements developed in consultation with the Credit River Métis Council. The Club also held several successful food drives including the Christmas holiday drive resulting in over 1,700 pounds of food and more than $2,700 in donations.

In a difficult year, many people, businesses and organizations have provided innovative services and led community projects. Congratulations to the newest recipients! Applications are available on the Town’s website – nominate your choice today!

On-Demand Transit Service Trial Coming Soon

Not only providing fixed routes, transit services can be requested making the service flexible and responsive to the demands of each neighbourhood. Service requests must be made at minimum one hour in advance, during on-demand hours, and the driver can alter the route to meet at the bus stop location. This additional service will improve our public transportation by making it easier to access the bus system on your schedule.

Engagement Opportunities

Joining a Town committee is a rewarding experience and you can contribute towards the growth and development of our town. There are two opportunities currently available and full descriptions and applications can be found online through the Town.

Sustainable Orangeville is seeking one community member to join the committee and address the environmental challenges that municipalities need to solve. Members are actively involved in community gardens, promoting active transportation such as cycling and walking and exploring new solutions to climate and environmental challenges. Earth Week, Communities in Bloom, the seed library and creating the Sustainable Neighbourhood Action Plan are some of the projects that Sustainable Orangeville coordinates.

Another position is available on the Joint Accessibility Advisory Committee, a partnership with the County of Dufferin. Members focus on accessibility and mobility issues along with engaging the public to identify social and physical barriers in the community.

There are many opportunities to get involved and make sure your voice is heard. Council continues to meet virtually with the meetings available on YouTube. I encourage you to get involved in a way that meets your needs whether it’s attending a public meeting or diving into the budget process, your time and expertise is appreciated. This Council is listening – reach out to myself or any member of council with your ideas!

